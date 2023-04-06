Lima loses another major event with Peru under state of emergency

Lima has withdrawn as the host city of the 2024 World Athletics Under-20 Championships "due to circumstances beyond its control", in another blow for Peru.

The Peruvian Athletics Federation has informed that "recent political instability and social unrest, as well as natural disasters in Peru, have left the federation and the local Organising Committee unable to stage the event next year".

The World Under-20 Championships were to be held in the Peruvian capital from August 26 to 31 next year, with the country also losing the FIFA Under-17 World Cup earlier this week.

"We would like to thank the Peruvian Federation and the Local Organising Committee for the extensive time and effort they have already dedicated to this event and for their ongoing commitment to global athletics," World Athletics said.

"World Athletics is in discussion with a replacement host for next year's event and will provide more information in due course."

Large areas of Peru are currently existing under a state of emergency following last month's flooding and landslides.

Peru is currently under a state of emergency following floods and landslides in the country ©Getty Images

More than half a million people now have urgent humanitarian needs, according to a report posted on Tuesday (April 4) by the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

Earlier this year, there were numerous deaths during protests following the ousting of Pedro Castillo as President last December.

In 2019, Lima and surrounding areas hosted the Pan American and Parapan American Games, the largest sporting event ever to have been staged in Peru.

However, preparations were hit by venue construction going right to the wire.