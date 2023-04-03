Former NFL star Allen wants to represent US in curling at Milan Cortina 2026

Former National Football League (NFL) star Jared Allen has targeted an appearance at the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics representing the United States in curling.

The defensive end spent 12 years playing in the NFL, most notably with the Minnesota Vikings and also with the Kansas City Chiefs, Chicago Bears and Carolina Panthers, with whom he played in the Super Bowl for the 2015 season.

Allen was a four-time All-Pro selection.

After retiring in 2016, Allen began playing curling along with former NFL players Marc Bolger, Keith Bulluck, and Michael Roos.

Allen competed in a team skipped by Jason Smith at this year's National Championships, beating the eventual winning team skipped by Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics gold medallist John Shuster in the round-robin phase.

He targeted participating at the Olympics after retiring from American football, and insisted his dream remains intact for Milan Cortina 2026.

John Shuster skipped the US to a famous men's curling Olympic gold at Pyeongchang 2018 ©Getty Images

"We are completely humbled to know that we have a long way to go still," Allen told Olympics.com.

"But you know what?

"What is good and bad about curling is that the pool is small, the field is small. I know my competition.

"I know, obviously, they're getting better, but I know what we have to do to accomplish what we want to accomplish."

Allen added his "whole life has been about chasing dreams", and said people should not "be afraid to try something and chase dreams."

Curling has been a medal sport at the Winter Olympics since Nagano 1998, and the Pyeongchang 2018 men's success was the US' first gold medal after a bronze at Turin 2006.

The sport's matches at Milan Cortina 2026 are due to be held at the Cortina Olympic Stadium.

The World Curling Federation has yet to announce the qualification process for the next Winter Olympics, which is scheduled for February 6 to 22 2026.