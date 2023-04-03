Ghana is set to hold a training camp in the French city of Strasbourg for two months before the start of next year's Olympic Games in Paris.

Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) President Ben Nunoo Mensah revealed the plans after leading a delegation to meet Paris 2024 Organising Committee manager of National Olympic Committee and National Paralympic Committee relations and services Alejandro Recalde.

Ghana's Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports Evans Bobie Opoku, Paris 2024 Chef de Mission Isaac Duah and Ambassador to France Anna Bossman were among the other officials who travelled to Paris and Strasbourg.

The Ghanaian-born Deputy Mayor of Strasbourg Owusu Tuffour was among those who welcomed the delegation.

Paris 2024 is set to mark the second Olympics where Nunoo Mensah has headed up the GOC, and he expressed his hope that the facilities in Strasbourg will contribute to Ghanaian success.

Boxer Samuel Takyi won Ghana's first Olympic medal since Barcelona 1992 at Tokyo 2020, but GOC President Ben Nunoo Mensah wants a further improvement at Paris 2024 ©Getty Images

He insisted that Ghana must improve on its performance at Tokyo 2020, where a boxing bronze for Samuel Takyi earned the country its first medal since Barcelona 1992.

Nunoo Mensah told the Ghanaian Times that he was pleased with the visit to France.

"The visits to Paris and Strasbourg were highly successful and we hope to build up on the deliberations we had for the good of the Games," he said.

"There shall be a couple of visits to France to seal up what has been struck so far."

Next year's Olympic Games in the French capital are scheduled for July 26 to August 11, followed by the Paralympics from August 28 to September 8.