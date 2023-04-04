Powerlifting could soon be added to the European Universities Championships programme following talks in Ljubljana.

Matjaz Pecovnik, the European University Sports Association (EUSA) secretary general, welcomed European Powerlifting Federation (EPF) general manager to the EUSA headquarters in the Slovenian capital.

Miha Zvan, the EUSA sports manager, and EPF treasurer Xavier De Puytorac were also part of the discussions.

The conditions to include powerlifting in the European Universities Championships were covered, as well as organisational requirements, rules and regulations and financial conditions.

A Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the EUSA and the EPF in 2020 ©EUSA

It was agreed to prepare a proposal which will be presented to the EUSA Executive Committee meeting in Split next month.

In 2020, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the EUSA and the EPF with the aim of strengthening ties.

A first joint venture from the new partnership was the organisation of three editions of the European Universities Powerlifting Cups.