Bach accused to have ignored human rights of Ukrainians after recommendations

International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach has been accused of not addressing the human rights of Ukrainian athletes in the wake of the body's latest recommendations regarding the participation of Russia and Belarus in global sport.

Patricia Wiater, the chair for public law, public international law and human rights at the University of Erlangen-Nürnberg in Germany, also included United Nations special rapporteur in cultural rights Alexandra Xanthaki in her claims.

Xanthaki was involved in the IOC's consultation process that ultimately led to it recommending that Russians and Belarusians be allowed to compete as individual neutrals in upcoming international competitions.

"The question is, are the proposed conditions of readmission enough to guarantee the human rights of Ukrainian athletes are being respected," Wiater said.

"Are they proportionate and are they adequate to prevent (that) sporting events are abused for war propaganda.

"Unfortunately, it was not addressed in the statement by the IOC nor by the special rapporteur but it is very important when we look at the question of readmission."

Ukrainian tennis player Lesia Tsurenko believes she and her compatriots have been forgotten about.

Patricia Wiater has questioned if the latest IOC recommendations are enough to guarantee the human rights of Ukrainian athletes are being respected ©STMK Bayern

She last month pulled out of a match against Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka after suffering a panic attack.

"Why is no-one thinking about the discrimination of Ukrainians," she said.

"We only hear of discrimination of Russians.

"What about the Ukrainians?"

Although the IOC has yet to decide whether Russians and Belarusians can compete at Paris 2024, their recommended re-entry to international competition will allow them to qualify for next year's Olympics in sports which allow them back.

The decision prompted more than 300 current and former fencers to write a letter accusing Montreal 1976 men's team foil champion Bach and International Fencing Federation interim President Emmauel Katsiadakis of prioritising Russians over Ukrainians.

"Here, we are talking about life and not just about competing," German fencer Lea Kruger said, dismissing the conditions given by the IOC for the Russians' return as "not enough".