The Sambo Federation of Australia is looking to grow the sport in the country after hosting a first Beach Championships in Adelaide.

More than 20 sambists took part in the competition, representing Adelaide, Gold Coast or Cairns.

As well as the competition, training for spectators and a masterclass for children were also part of the event.

"Sambo on the sand is still a new and not quite common martial art for Australians," said Savely Timofeev, the President of the local association.

"Therefore, we tried to exclude beginners from the applications and invited only athletes with a certain experience to participate.

"Despite the fact that there are enough beaches in Australia, not all athletes have yet mastered them as a training and competition ground."

Australia is due to compete at the Asian and Oceanian Sambo Championships in Almaty in Kazakhstan, between June 12 and 18.

"After the championship, we got together with all the participants and discussed further plans for the development of sambo in the country," said Timofeev.

"We plan to hold at least one event per month in each state.

"Accreditation of young sambists in the state of Victoria is planned for the coming weekend, then competitions and demonstration performances are planned."