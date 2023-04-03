Ukrainian Foreign Minister says return of Russians and Belarusians at Wimbledon "immoral"

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has branded the decision to allow Russian and Belarusian players to return to Wimbledon as "immoral".

He has urged the British Government to deny the two countries' athletes visas to enter the UK after organisers the All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC) reversed its decision from last year.

In 2022, the Championships was the only Grand Slam to ban Russian and Belarusian players completely following the invasion of Ukraine.

"Wimbledon's decision to permit the participation of Russian and Belarusian players is immoral," Kuleba wrote on Twitter.

"Has Russia ceased its aggression or atrocities?

"No, it's just that Wimbledon decided to accommodate two accomplices in crime."

In order to compete, players from the countries must sign declarations of neutrality and not express support for the war.

Players who receive funding from the Russian or Belarusian states, including sponsorship from state-owned or controlled companies, will remain barred.

The same conditions will apply for the other British grass-court tournaments including Queen's in London.

The ban implemented for the 2022 Wimbledon Championships by the AELTC resulted in the event being stripped of its world ranking points, essentially turning it into an exhibition.

The Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) was also handed a six-figure fine and was threatened with losing its right to stage tournaments.

Wimbledon is due to be held between July 3 and 16 this year.

Players in line to return include Russia's world number five Daniil Medvedev and Aryna Sabalenka, the reigning Australian Open champion from Belarus.

"There was a strong and very disappointing reaction from some governing bodies in tennis to the position taken by the All England Club and the LTA last year with consequences which, if continued, would be damaging to the interests of players, fans, the Championships and British tennis," a Wimbledon statement read.

"Tennis events outside of the UK have experienced a year of competition with players from Russia and Belarus competing as 'neutral' athletes.

"We also consider alignment between the Grand Slams to be increasingly important in the current tennis environment."