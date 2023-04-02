Indian Olympic shooter Sidhu to star in new video game

Indian Olympic shooter Heena Sidhu is set to step into the digital world as a character in a new video game.

The double Commonwealth Games champion has agreed to feature in the game, called Indus, which sees players fight each other until one is left standing.

Indian-based game developer SuperGaming has created Indus where Sidhu is set to play a starring role.

"I was surprised to see an Indian game studio take so much care and attention to detail, especially in terms of shooting and gun play and how all of it translates into Indus," said Sidhu.

"Indus’ Heena has the right aspects of my attitude and personality."

Heena Sindu is a two-time Commonwealth Games champion with her last gold coming at Gold Coast 2018 ©Getty Images

Sidhu is a two-time Olympian having represented India at London 2012 and Rio 2016.

She became the first Indian pistol shoot to become world number in the International Shooting Sports Federation rankings.

Her career highlights also include winning Commonwealth Games gold at Delhi 2010 and Gold 2018, claiming three Asian Games medals and earning two World Cup titles.

"At SuperGaming, we take the term ‘putting India on the global gaming map’ seriously," said Roby John, co-founder and chief executive of SuperGaming.

"Heena’s track record of excellence speaks for itself with putting India on the global map for shooting, this made collaborating with her the obvious choice."