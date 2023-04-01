Latvian Olympic Committee (LOK) President Žoržs Tikmers has apologised to athletes who temporarily lost state funding for participating against competitors from Russia and Belarus at its General Assembly, but insisted the body is not "the only ones responsible".

Tennis player Jeļena Ostapenko and cyclists Tomas Skujiņas and Kristas Neilands had state funding withdrawn last month in a controversial move given that the decision on Russian and Belarusian athletes was the responsibility of event organisers, but it was later reinstated after an amendment to the plan.

Latvia has been among the biggest opponents of Russia and Belarus' participation in international sport since the start of the war in Ukraine, boycotting the Association of National Olympic Committees General Assembly in Seoul last year in protest at their attendance and threatening to shun the Paris 2024 Olympics if their athletes are allowed.

Tikmers explained to the General Assembly at the Radisson Blu Daugava Hotel in Riga that the LOK opted to sign a contract on February 15 securing funding for 450 athletes, but that discussions for the remaining three athletes were protracted.

"We chose to conclude a contract and look for a solution to the situation," he said.

"Unfortunately, it took considerable time and the situation was aggravated.

"Admitting the delay and communication error and being the only sports organisation that has publicly apologised to the athletes for what happened, we still do not feel like we are the only ones responsible."

Žoržs Tikmers told the LOK General Assembly in Riga it was ready to become the leading organisation of the Latvian sports industry ©LOK/Eddy Palen/LETA

In February, Tikmers suggested that Latvia would boycott Paris 2024 if Russia and Belarus are able to attend.

At the General Assembly, he reiterated the organisation's stance on the war in Ukraine, but vowed to ensure the right of Latvia's athletes to participate in next year's Olympics.

Tikmers also outlined the LOK's hopes of becoming the leading organisation of the Latvian sports industry and serving as a cooperation partner of the Ministry of Education and Science.

"We are ready to take responsibility for the development and financing of the entire sports industry from 2024 under the banner of the LOK, offering a multi-step action plan, and, first of all, returning the Olympic team sports federations to the Olympic family and actively representing their interests in cooperation with the state," he said.

LOK general secretary Kārlis Lejnieks and finance director Aija Buša also provided reports, and the Audit Commission's report and Annual Report were both approved.

Latvia has been among the biggest opponents of Russia and Belarus' presence in international sport since the invasion of Ukraine ©Getty Images

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has this week allowed Russian and Belarusian athletes to return to international sport as individual neutrals, provided they do not support the invasion of Ukraine and are not affiliated to the military.

Latvia's Government is among those which had urged the IOC to maintain a ban on both countries' athletes.

IOC President Thomas Bach blasted European Governments opposed to its stance, describing their criticisms as "deplorable".

The IOC has stressed it has not taken a final decision on Russia and Belarus at Paris 2024, but Ukraine has insisted it will boycott qualifiers where athletes from both countries are present.

Latvia has competed as an independent nation at the Olympics from Paris 1924 through to Berlin 1936, and again from Barcelona 1992 onwards after the dissolution of the Soviet Union.