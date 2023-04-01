The karate athletes that have qualified for the 2023 European Games in Krakow-Malopolska have been confirmed.

All 96 qualifying spots for the karate competition at the multi-sport event have been filled following the conclusion of the European Karate Federation Senior Championships.

In total 34 countries are set to be represented, with athletes due to feature including world champions Steven Dacosta of France in the male -67 kilograms category, Irina Zaretska of Azerbaijan in the female -68kg, Gogita Arkania of Georgia in the male +84kg and Maria Torres of Spain in the female +68kg.

Multiple Olympic medallists are due to feature across the categories, while hosts Poland have been awarded a place in each of the 12 categories.

France's Steven Dacosta is among the world champions set to feature in karate competition at the Krakow-Malopolska 2023 European Games ©Getty Images

Karate competition during Krakow-Malopolska 2023 is due to take place in Bielsko-Biala on June 22 and 23.

It is due to be the third time that karate will feature on the European Games programme, following on from the 2015 and 2019 editions in Baku and Minsk respectively.

Spain topped the medals table at the 2019 European Games in Minsk, winning three gold medals.

Athletes from Russia and Belarus have been banned from featuring at Krakow-Malopolska 2023 because of the war in Ukraine.

The full list of qualified athletes is available here