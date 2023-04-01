Iberostar has partnered with Trueworld Mallorca as the companies collaborate to manage the environmental impact of the Trofeo Princesa Sofia by neutralising its carbon footprint at the Balearic Sea.

The Balearic Sea has a weak ecosystem, which is the reason they are aiming to protect it.

Trueworld is a technology company that has a group of scientists, researchers and technicians that all share the same objective, saving the environment, and has joined forces with global tourism company and hotel group Iberostar, who are based in Mallorca,

Javier Zaynoun, the director of 52 Princesa Sofia, the first qualifying regatta for this year's Sailing World Cup, expressed the importance of protecting the environment.

"The ultimate goal is to make decarbonisation part of the culture of the Princesa Sofia, as we know that the climate emergency is a serious problem," said Zaynoun.

"It is time to commit and act in a responsible, impactful way.

The Stenella will be monitoring races at the Trofeo Princesa Sofia by collecting data through its marine climate change station ©Trofeo Princesa Sofia

The first goal of the collaboration is to allow the Princess Sofia Trophy to become a neutral event by measuring the carbon footprint and controlling it.

This is in line with the Sustainable Development Goals of the United Nations, which is to limit the average global temperature increase to two degrees Celsius and achieve climate neutrality by 2050.

Manuel Bauzá, Trueworld's communications director, explained how the Princess Sofia Trophy, which is currently underway and is due to conclude on April 8, will be more environmentally friendly.

"It sets ambitious climate targets within the Race to Zero campaign and sport for climate action of the United Nations," he said.

Trueworld will be inserting technology to improve the environment such as a as home automation, aquatic drone sensors to visualise the seabed and air quality sensors, and blockchain technology that can trace management and data.

Stenella, a solar electric boat, will monitor sailing races on behalf of the Spanish company as it collects data through its marine climate change station.

There will also be a Trueworld venue named Palma beach, which is where they will present the project's literacy workshops on the Mediterranean, biodiversity and citizen science.





Sailors competing in the Trofeo Princesa Sofia Mallorca joined local volunteers by taking part in a massive clean up of local beaches before the race ©rofeo Princesa Sofia Mallorca

Sustainability is at the heart of the event and had started for the Olympic sailors, in what has become the usual manner, with an opening clean up of the beaches before the action started.





As they have now done since the 50th edition of this event, dozens of athletes swapped their sailing gloves for disposable gloves and mustered to collect rubbish and waste on Palma beaches to raise awareness about the need to take care of the planet.

Between the beaches of Arenal, Can Pastilla and spa 14, over100 Olympic sailors, coaches. technical staff and members of the organisation took part in this initiative, all joined by dozens of children from the kids teams and sailing schools of the organising clubs.

Between the three venues, three big waste skips were filled.

"A simple plastic bag takes about 150 years to decompose, so when it goes in the sea it is a threat to marine life, hence the importance of carrying out this action," Toni Duran, head of the Marítimo San Antonio de la Playa Club at the Princess Sofia Trophy, said.