Doug Armstrong has been named as Canada’s general manager for next month’s International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) Ice Hockey World Championship.

Hockey Canada has announced Armstrong, the general manager of National Hockey League (NHL) outfit St. Louis Blues, will lead its management team for the men’s tournament, scheduled to run from May 12 to 28 in Finnish city Tampere and Latvian capital Riga.

Steve Yzerman and Shane Doan have been selected as associate general managers, with Scott Salmond appointed as senior vice-president of hockey operations.

Armstrong was a member of the management group when Canada claimed Olympic gold medals at Vancouver 2010 and Sochi 2014.

The 58-year-old was also general manager when Canada emerged victorious from the 2016 World Cup of Hockey before guiding St. Louis Blues to the Stanley Cup title in 2019, the first time they had lifted ice hockey's most famous trophy.

He was expected to serve in the role at last year's Winter Olympic Games in Beijing had NHL players taken part, which ultimately did not happen as a deal with the world's biggest ice hockey league could not be concluded.

Doug Armstrong was part of the management team when Canada won consecutive Olympic gold medals at Vancouver 2010 and Sochi 2014 ©Getty Images

The management group is set to be supported by Tyler Dietrich as director of hockey operations, while the selection committee features NHL executives Jim McKenzie, Jamie Pushor and Tim Taylor.

"We are excited to unveil the experienced management group and selection committee that will lead Team Canada at the 2023 IIHF World Championship, and that will help build the staff and roster that will wear the Maple Leaf in May," said Salmond.

"Doug, Steve and Shane have been successful in the NHL and at the Olympics, World Championships and world cups, and Jim, Jamie and Tim bring critical NHL experience.

"We are fortunate to have six individuals with extensive pedigrees who are dedicated to helping us build towards our goal of winning a gold medal in Tampere and Riga."

Canada will be looking to win the IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship for a 28th time when the tournament takes place next month ©Getty Images

Yzerman also played a part in two Olympic gold medal-winning teams as executive director at Vancouver 2010 and Sochi 2014.

He also served as general manager when Canada claimed world titles in 2007 and 2008 before leading the team again in 2013.

Doan held the role of general manager of Canada’s men’s team at Beijing 2022 and the 2022 Spengler Cup.

He won a silver medal as general manager at last year’s World Championship after securing gold as assistant general manager in 2021.

Canada, 27-time winners of the World Championship, are set to open their campaign on May 12 with a clash against hosts Latvia.