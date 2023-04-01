The Women's Tour cycling race in UK cancelled for 2023 after funding crisis

The Women's Tour in the United Kingdom will be taking a one-year hiatus in 2023 after a three-week appeal for funding failed as commercial support and running cost for the event increased, it has been announced.

The race was proposed for June, but the 20 per cent increase in running costs could not be covered by the crowdfunding scheme via GoFundMe.

The crowdfunding campaign raised over £18,000 ($22,000/€20,500) from more than 500 individuals but did not secure the larger deals required.

The funding gap remained at around £400,000 ($500,000/€450,000) when the event was cancelled.

The Women's Tour organisers have confirmed that those fans will be refunded for their contributions.

As well as the race costing more, key sponsors, such as previous vehicle partner Škoda, had also pulled pulled.

The loss of key partners, such as Škoda, had put financial pressure on organisers The Women's Tour ©The Women's Tour

The event was founded in 2014 SweetSpot Group and, it is claimed, has generated £55 million ($68 million/€62.5 million) for the UK economy as the only international multi-stage race for women in the country.

"This outcome is incredibly disappointing for the stakeholders set to host this year’s race, who have shown great support and understanding throughout this process," organisers said in a statement.

"We will continue to work with them to explore opportunities for hosting world-class cycling events in the near future."

This year's race was due to start on June 7 with a stage from Stratford-upon-Avon to Royal Leamington Spa and conclude on June 11 with a city centre event in Birmingham.

More than 100 riders were expected to take part.

The Women's Tour had launched in 2014 when the first winner was Olympic gold medallist Marianne Vos of The Netherlands was the winner ©The Women's Tour

Winners have included London 2012 Olympics gold medallist Marianne Vos of The Netherlands, who triumphed in the first edition in 2014.

Britain's Lizzie Deigan is the only two-time winner of the event, claiming victories in 2016 and 2019.

Last year's winner, when the event was part of the , part of the International Cycling Union Women's Tour, was Elisa Longo Borghini of Hungary.

Planning has already started for the 2024 edition of the race, which will mark the 10-year anniversary of the event.

It is due to place in Wales as part of a long-term agreement made with the Government.