Pistorius denied parole and will remain in jail for killing Reeva Steenkamp

Oscar Pistorius has been denied parole and will remain in jail for killing his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp in 2013.

The South African, 36, who has served half his sentence for shooting Steenkamp on Valentine’s Day 2013, was hoping to be freed today but will now have to re-apply in a year’s time following the decision by the Department of Corrections.

Before the hearing, Reeva's mother June said Pistorius was "not remorseful or rehabilitated."

Pistorius shot Reeva, his girlfriend of two months, four times, through a locked bathroom door with the nine millimetres pistol he kept under his bed.

The prosecution said she had gone there to escape him following the argument while Pistorius insisted he didn't hear her get out of bed and mistook her for a burglar.

It was later revealed that Pistorius - nicknamed Blade Runner as he competed on twin prosthetics after having both legs amputated below the knee due to a birth defect - had been a gun fanatic who once fired a gun in a restaurant and had 10 weapons, including an AK-47.