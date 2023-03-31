Pablo Lemoine and Sergio Vigil, who coach Chile's men's rugby and women's hockey teams respectively, made an appearance at the Andrés Bello University (UNAB) as they discussed their success in the build-up to the Santiago 2023 Pan American Games.

The pair were moderated at the Casona de Las Condes campus by Fernando González, a three-time Olympic medallist in tennis and deputy director of the institution.

Both agreed that the reach of sports with "values and content" is the key to long-term success.

Lemoine spoke on the importance of Chile hosting the Pan American Games, the most important multi-sport event in the Americas.

"For Chilean sport having the Games at home is spectacular, because of what it'll mean for the country and the athletes, because of the challenge of playing at home," said the Uruguayan.

"It's a festival that only happens every now and then.

"I hope this is a turning point that strengthens the sport programmes on a national scale."

Students of UNAB were in attendance at the discussion by the national team coaches ©Santiago 2023

Vigil, who led Chile to a gold medal at the South American Games last year, expressed how he looks at success.

"The only essential success is the one that after being achieved helps to improve and transform the spaces we live in," said the Argentinian.

"My dream is to generate an Olympic feel and for that spirit to live in each club or part of the country.

"One thing is becoming a champion, but it's a whole different thing to discover champions."

María Gabriela Huidobro, the dean of UNAB, also spoke on the importance of sports in society.

Santiago 2023 will have 41 nations competing in 39 sports ©Santiago 2023

"We hope that sports start reaching the masses, especially now, in the sense that things become better day after day and the process is enjoyable," said Huidobro.

"Not necessarily that one person goes all in at one discipline or to sports in general, but to understand it as part of a culture that can make us a better and healthier society."

The Santiago 2023 Pan American Games are due to take place from October 20 to November 5.