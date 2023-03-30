Swiss authorities have announced the end of legal proceedings against former FIFA President Sepp Blatter over the alleged mismanagement of the world governing body’s museum in Zurich.

The Public Prosecutor announced in a statement that it "has closed criminal proceedings against two former FIFA officials in connection to the FIFA Museum."

FIFA had filed a complaint in December 2020 against Blatter for "criminal mismanagement" over the construction of the Museum, a project he spearheaded.

It claimed the Museum generated a bill of CHF500 million (£441 million/$547 million/€501 million) that instead "could and should have been channelled into the development of global football".

According to the Public Prosecutor in Zurich, "it was not possible to establish wrongful behaviour."

It added, "The investigation did not confirm the suspicion of breach of obligations by way of unfair management."

Former FIFA President Sepp Blatter has always denied any wrongdoing in the management of the multi-million dollar Museum in Zurich ©Getty Images

In a brief statement, the 87-year-old Blatter was quoted as saying that "the case is so clear that no other judgment was to be expected."

Last July, a criminal investigation into Blatter over the award of a television contract for the World Cup was dropped by the Swiss Public Prosecutor’s office just a few days after he had cleared of corruption in a separate case by a Swiss court in Bellinzona, along with former UEFA President Michel Platini.

In October, however, the Public Ministry of the Swiss Confederation appealed the acquittal of Blatter and Platini and they could face a re-trial.

Under Blatter, FIFA had spent $140 million (£113 million/€128 million) to refurbish a building in downtown Zurich for the Museum and a $360 million (£290 million/€330 million) rental agreement with building owner Swiss Life through 2045.

The Museum was opened in 2016 by Gianni Infantino following his following election as Blatter’s successor as FIFA President.

Sepp Blatter's predecessor as FIFA President, Gianni Infantino, left, had opened the Museum in 2016 ©Getty Images

In January, FIFA reported that almost 400,000 visitors from more than 135 different countries visited the Museum in Zurich in 2022 and internationally.

The figure was combination of 195,000 guests to its exhibitions and events in Zurich with a further 179,000 visitors visiting the four-week exhibition that was part of the FIFA Fan Festival at the World Cup in Qatar.

In addition, 22,000 visitors attended a travelling exhibition, displayed in venues across China.

FIFA also estimated that 5.5 million people from around the world engaged with the FIFA Museum’s digital formats and content in 2022.