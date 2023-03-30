The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has revealed additional funding to assist its safeguarding efforts and prevention of competition manipulation at the conclusion of its three-day Executive Board meeting in Lausanne.

On safeguarding, a conference has been arranged for tomorrow with International Federations of Olympic sports to "identify best approach to establish independent systems to strengthen safeguarding at the local and national level, in collaboration with all Olympic Movement stakeholders".

IOC President Thomas Bach said this followed requests from several International Federations and National Olympic Committees to coordinate safeguarding efforts, and emphasised the importance of addressing issues locally.

"These incidents, these tragedies are all happening on a local level, in most cases in a pretty closed circle and in order to get to the root of this danger for sport and for society, we have to address these issues on this local level directly," Bach said.

"We cannot wait and trust that the concerned athletes or other people, the victims, have to go way up through different levels up to an international level or to the IOC to present their case and to have justice being done."

IOC Executive Board member Prince Faisal bin Hussein has been appointed to chair a Working Group to coordinate the creation of independent safeguarding systems at local and national level ©Getty Images

Recent safeguarding scandals have hit several sports in Canada and a series of countries in gymnastics.

A Working Group chaired by IOC Executive Board member Prince Faisal bin Hussein has been established to coordinate work on creating independent systems at local and national level, together with a $10 million (£8 million/€9 million) budget for the next Olympiad.

A further $10 million fund has been established to support the Olympic Movement Unit on the Prevention of the Manipulation of Competitions.

This is set to focus on monitoring around the Olympic and Youth Olympic Games and increase the number of monitored events, providing support to International Federations to help them establish their own cases.

The Unit was established in 2017, with its work focusing on regulation and legislation, awareness-raising and capacity-building, and intelligence and investigations.