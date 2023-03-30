Student interns take part in first Commonwealth Games eqUIP workshop in Pacific

Fijian student Berenadeta Nauqe has become one of the first to benefit from the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) eqUIP Oceania workshop in the Cook Islands.

The scheme, launched in the region last year, is designed to "develop youth leaders through internship and employment opportunities."

Nauque, who plays rugby in Suva, is studying sports science at the Fiji National University.

She is attached to the Fiji Association of Sports and National Olympic Committee (FASANOC) on a 12-month internship after previous attachments with the Fiji Rugby Union’s High Performance Unit and Basketball Fiji.

The week long workshop also attracted participants from Australia, the Cook Islands, Samoa, Kiribati and Papua New Guinea.

Participants in the week long workshop were drawn from across the Oceania region ©FASANOC

"We were fortunate to learn from and foster positive relations with each other," Nauqe said.

"The workshop was also about strengthening the network in Oceania that will promote eqUIP and the Commonwealth Games brand.

"We also learnt about communication and presentation skills which will help with marketing, branding and also relationship building,"

FASANOC's Sports Development Manager Lyndall Fisher revealed that FASANOC had been hoping to find a suitable student to help with preparations for the 2023 Pacific Games, which are set to take place in the Solomon Islands in November.

"We were looking at an intern who can work on a fitness testing programme for athletes whose sports are on the Pacific Games programme," Fisher said.

"Through this programme, Berenadeta will gain some practical experience through a 12-month attachment,"





Berenadeta Nauqe is working on a 12-month internship with the Fiji Association of Sports and National Olympic Committee ©FASANOC





The scheme is aimed at helping young people "become self-reliant and make a positive contribution to their communities through sport,"

The CGF eqUIP programme was launched in Africa and Europe in 2014.

It was expanded to Asia in 2020 and extended to the Caribbean and the Americas two years ago.