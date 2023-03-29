Chilevisión, Paramount's broadcast channel in Chile, has obtained the rights to broadcast the Paris 2024 Olympics, the International Olympic Committee has announced.

The broadcast of the Games in France will be exclusive and free-to-air for citizens of Chile.

Around 200 hours of coverage will be available on the channel.

This will be complemented with simulcast coverage on Paramount's digital platforms and on Pluto TV, Chilevisión's most used free streaming service.

Chilevisión is one of Chile's oldest television channels.

Chile's last Olympic medal was a silver in tennis at Beijing 2008 ©Getty Images

Originally called Channel 9, due to its broadcast frequency, it was founded in 1959 under the sponsorship of the University of Chile.

Chile is set to host the Pan American Games later this year from October 20 to November 5, in capital city Santiago.

The South American country has not won an Olympic medal since Beijing 2008, when Fernando González claimed tennis silver.

The Paris 2024 Olympics are set to take place from July 26 to August 11 next year.