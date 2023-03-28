The Guardian Girls Global Karate Project has been launched in Spain with support from the World Karate Federation (WKF) as the governing body aims to increase female participation in the sport.

The initiative was presented in Guadalajara - as the city hosted the 2023 European Karate Federation Senior Championships - by the WKF, the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) and the Koyamada International Foundation (KIF).

"In a current context where we face great challenges at various levels of society, karate is much more than a sport," said the Japanese ambassador to Spain Nakamae Takahiro.

"This is showcased by the Guardian Girls project.

"This martial art can be an instrument to protect thousands of women in the world who feel defenceless in the face of multiple manifestations of intimidation.

"I wish this initiative every success, both in Spain and internationally.

"And in this way, we will continue to take steps towards a fairer and more equal world."

Nakamae hosted the event which was also attended by head of the UNFPA office in London Matt Jackson, KIF global President Nia Lyte, WKF and EKF President Antonio Espinós, and Spanish Karate Federation President Antonio Moreno.

Nakamae Takahiro hopes that the project can help karate to be used as "an instrument to protect thousands of women in the world" ©WKF

Deputy Director General for Women and Sport at Spain's Sports Council, Eva Bárbara Fuertes, and the Councillor of Sports of Guadalajara, Evaristo Olcina, were also present.

In addition to growing karate's popularity around the world, it is hoped that the programme will equip participants with self-defence skills.

"We are convinced that with the Guardian Girls Global Karate Project we can play a key role to improve the situation of women all over the world," said Espinós.

"This is a long fight, but I think that the contribution of our sport can be very important, that karate can truly help to reduce gender-based violence.

"All our efforts are devoted to this initiative, and we will continue working hard to achieve our goals.

"We believe that karate's support for the betterment of society can absolutely make a difference in the world.

"For that, we decided to join forces with our partners UNFPA and KIF, and for that, we all are here.

"We can't thank ambassador Nakamae enough for his help today and for providing us with the perfect setting to launch this initiative in Spain."