The Cape Verdean Olympic Committee has launched an exhibition about the country's sporting history.

"In the heart of Cape Verdean Olympism" tells the story of the African island chain at the Olympic Games, including testimonials from fans.

Cape Verde's NOC formed in 1989 and the country competed for the first time at the Atlanta 1996 Olympic Games.

They sent six athletes to the rearranged Tokyo 2020 Olympics in 2021, in athletics, boxing, gymnastics, judo and swimming.

The country has yet to win a medal in its Olympic history.

In February and earlier this month, the NOC held the seventh and eighth editions of its sport bootcamps in partnership with the Wecare organisation.

Cape Verde took part in the global relay to mark 500 days to go until Paris 2024 ©CVOC

These took place in capital city Praia and on the island of Sal, and are supported by Olympic Solidarity.

The camps are aimed at providing young people with the knowledge they need to create profitable sports projects.

Earlier this month, Cape Verde marked 500 days to go before the Paris 2024 Olympics by taking part in the 24-hour global relay promoted by French organisers.

More than 200 people took part in a run and other cultural events.