Tokyo 2020 rowing champion Emma Twigg is aiming to retain her women's single sculls crown at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

The 36-year-old triumphed in the Japanese capital after coming out of retirement following consecutive fourth-placed finishes at London 2012 and Rio 2016.

She has recently been selected to attend the final World Cup regatta this year in Lucerne as well as the 2023 World Championships in Belgrade.

"Absolutely I'm going to defend my title," Twigg said, as reported by Stuff.

"This is the commitment that Paris is on the agenda and I'd love to be selected in the team next year.

"I think my time away from the sport made me appreciate what it is that I love doing, and that's being in a rowing boat.

"And I know that I only have a limited time left - I'm going to make the most of that."

Twigg's wife Charlotte gave birth to their first child last year which prompted her to take a break but she is back in training now and determined to succeed.

Emma Twigg finished fourth at both London 2012 and Rio 2016 before triumphing at Tokyo 2020 ©Getty Images

She finished second at last year's World Championships behind 24-year-old Karolien Florijn of The Netherlands who dominated the discipline after switching from the coxless four.

"I think there's some real depth in the single sculling field and some young girls that are 10 years my junior who are extraordinary athletes," Twigg said.

"It's going to be challenging, but I think if I am at my best then there's no reason why I can't be defending my title."

Jackie Kiddle and Shannon Cox, who compete together as a lightweight women's pair, have also been selected for the Lucerne event and World Championships.

Rowing New Zealand is expected to select further boats after its national trials in June.

Among the trialists is record holder Robbie Manson who has returned after announcing he would take an indefinite break from the sport in late 2020.

The 33-year-old set the world's best time in the men's single sculls at 6min 30.74sec in Poznan in 2017.