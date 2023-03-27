Russia take victory over Iran in first home match since 2021

Russia's men's national football team has played its first match on home soil since November 2021 as they cruised past Iraq 2-0 at the Gazprom Arena.

The friendly fixture took place in Saint Petersburg and was arranged after the hosts were ostracised from global competition along with Belarus in response to the invasion of Ukraine.

Valery Karpin's side eased to victory courtesy of second-half goals from Anton Miranchuk and Sergey Pinyaev.

Miranchuk pounced on a rebound after Iraqi goalkeeper Jalal Hassan Hachim parried Alexander Sobolev's shot into his path.

Pinyaev then bagged a stylish second to become Russia's youngest-ever goalscorer at 18 years, four months and 24 days.

Daler Kuzyaev was sent off in injury time but it did not matter as the Russians were able to defend their lead despite the deficit.

Russia's official state-run news agency TASS reported that the Russian Football Union (RFU) expected around 20,000 fans to attend the match at the stadium which had been scheduled to host last year's UEFA Champions League final.

The official attendance was then recorded at 23,818.

Both UEFA and FIFA decided last year that all Russian national and domestic teams would be suspended from playing in their competitions following the beginning of the war.

Russia played Iran at the Gazprom Arena which was supposed the stage UEFA Champions League final last year before being stripped of hosting rights following the invasion of Ukraine ©Getty Images

Any events due to be staged in the two countries were also relocated.

Russia's men have played four friendlies since the invasion, all away from home.

They won 2-1 away in Kyrgyzstan last September, before draws against Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Iran.

Meanwhile, Russia's senior women's team has not played at home since February last year.

The RFU had considered switching its allegiance from UEFA to the Asian Football Confederation before its Executive Committee eventually decided against it.

Despite this, one of its youth teams took part in the South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) Under-17 Women's Championship under its national flag.

Russia is also due to take part in the inaugural Central Asian Football Association Championship, to be held in Bishkek and Tashkent - the respective capitals of Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan - from June 9 to 21 this year.

As well as the host countries, they are set to compete with teams from Tajikistan, Iran, Turkmenistan, Afghanistan and one other Asian country.