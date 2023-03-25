Past and present Canadian fencers have come forward to raise concerns surrounding allegations of misconduct by leaders within the Canadian Fencing Federation (CFF) and have called for a national judicial inquiry.

They have formed a collective group under the name Fencing for Change Canada, which includes members of the fencing team, former and current members of the Canadian Olympic team, the Canadian national team, the High-Performance Program (HPP) and other competitive programmes.

The group was formed to fight against various forms of emotional, physical and sexual abuse that occurred at CFF sponsored provincial, national, and international competitions and HPP training camps.

These incidents have reportedly affected minors, leading to issues such as depression, anxiety, eating disorders, post-traumatic stress disorder, and suicide attempts.

The CFF released a statement in February saying that they are investigating the allegations ©Getty Images

The collective have stressed that the CFF have failed to address the systemic abuse, which has caused a lack of trust by athletes, as they are allegedly more concerned by the privacy of internal investigations rather than the rumours of abuse.

The CFF's sign-on to the Office of the Sport Integrity Commissioner is impending until the end of March and Fencing for Change Canada claim that it is an action without any depth or accountability.

The CFF released a statement last month addressing the allegations, but have failed to act upon them, according to the collective group.

In the letter addressed to Minister of Sport Pascale St-Onge, Fencing for Change Canada have called for the national judicial inquiry initiative from the Government, as they hope for support for the athletes who have suffered traumatic experiences.