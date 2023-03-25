Defending men's singles champion Shoma Uno added another gold to hosts Japan's haul at their home International Skating Union (ISU) World Figure Skating Championships in Saitama, and the United States' Madison Chock and Evan Bates triumphed in the ice dance on the final day.

Japan had already earned the women's singles title through Kaori Sakamoto and pairs crown through Riku Miura and Ryuichi Kihara at the Saitama Super Arena, and three-time Olympic medallist Uno extended his lead in the free skating to make it back-to-back golds.

Uno led Ilia Malinin of the US by 4.25 points after the short programme, but appeared to struggle in practice after a recent injury scare to his right ankle.

However, he landed four of his five attempted quadruple jumps to notch 196.51 for a total of 301.14.

A second world title added to a Grand Prix Final victory this season, and he was pleased to triumph on home ice.

"Honestly, I’m just happy that in both short programme and free skating I did better than I expected," Uno said.

"Today’s performance was far from perfect, but I put out everything I can do at this moment.

"There were many shaky jumps today, but I’m happy I was able to get a good result despite not being in a good condition these past two weeks.

"I know I caused a lot of concern to everyone around me, but I was able to pay them back and show my gratitude with my performance today."

The United States' Madison Chock, front, and Evan Bates, back, earned ice dance gold on the final day of the World Championships ©Getty Images

Cha Jun-hwan of South Korea climbed from third to second with a fine personal best of 196.39 in the free skating to finish on 296.03.

Malinin scored 188.06, but a total of 288.44 earned a bronze medal.

France's Kevin Aymoz was his closest challenger on 282.97.

Chock and Bates scored a personal best 91.94 in their rhythm dance yesterday, and topped the scoring again in the free dance with 134.07 for a total of 226.01, clinching the ice dance title.

Italy's European champions Charlène Guignard and Marco Fabbri stayed second with a personal best of 131.64 in the free dance to finish on 219.85, while Canada's Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier were third with 217.88 after a score of 130.54 in the free dance.

Britain's Lilah Fear and Lewis Gibson had to settle for fourth with 214.73.

The World Championships were held without Russian and Belarusian athletes for the second consecutive year because they have been excluded by the ISU in response to the war in Ukraine.