Kosovo prevented from competing under flag at EKF Senior Championships in Spain

The Kosovo Olympic Committee (KOK) has said it is concerned about "the discrimination of our athletes by the states", after they were prevented from competing under the nation's flag at the European Karate Federation (EKF) Senior Championships in Guadalajara.

This marked the latest in a string of recent controversies, with Kosovar karateka boycotting the EKF Cadet and Under-21 Championships in the Cypriot city of Larnaca because they were required to compete under a makeshift Kosovo Karate Federation flag.

The country also shunned the International Boxing Association Women's World Boxing Championships in India's capital New Delhi because it could not use its flag or national anthem.

Kosovo's athletes were initially unable to compete under their own flag at the 2018 Karate World Championships in Madrid, but the Spanish Government backed down following pressure from the international sporting community.

They also took part at the 2019 European Championships in Guadalajara with state symbols but were prevented from doing so this year and have refused to participate.

Spain is one of five European Union nations which does not recognise Kosovo's independence.

Kosovo has been recognised by the IOC since 2014, but the KOK said it is "experiencing with great concern the discrimination of our athletes" ©Getty Images

The KOK said it is "experiencing with great concern the discrimination of our athletes by the states, which still mix politics with sports", and accused Spain of "bringing back the old 'regime' for our athletes, despite the fact that a few years ago it was correct in this direction".

It added it has informed the International Olympic Committee (IOC), and is seeking "a quick response".

insidethegames has asked the EKF and IOC for a comment.

Kosovo unilaterally declared independence from Serbia in 2008, and the KOK was recognised by the IOC in 2014.

However, Serbia continues to view Kosovo as an autonomous part of its own country, and there is division in the international community over its recognition.

Spain has separatist movements in Catalonia and the Basque Country, although politicians have stressed these represent different examples to Kosovo.

The EKF Senior Championships in Guadalajara is due to conclude tomorrow, and is serving as a qualifier for the Kraków-Małopolska 2023 European Games.