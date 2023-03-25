World Boccia President David Hadfield has officially retired after serving in the role for the past ten years.

During his tenure, boccia has become the fastest growing Paralympic sport as the governing body now boasts 73 member countries.

He had originally announced his intention to step down in December due to an "ongoing medical situation" but was positive that the organisation was "in a good financial position" and its annual audit "revealed no weaknesses in our controls".

"It has been a privilege and a pleasure to serve as World Boccia's President for the past ten years," Hadfield said.

"From humble beginnings, boccia is now recognised as an important sport in the Paralympic programme with more opportunities than ever for athletes with the most severe impairments.

"Boccia really is becoming 'THE sport for everyone.'

"My warmest thanks to all of you who have helped make boccia what it is today."

Under David Hadfield, boccia has become the Paralympics' fastest growing sport ©Getty Images

Hadfield reflected on his time leading World Boccia.

"I have met so many amazing people and have made many friends on this journey," he said.

"We could not have done it without you, and I am grateful to you all.

"As I pass the baton on, I know our sport is in excellent hands and will continue to go from strength to strength.

"I hope to be able to see many of you at a competition very soon."

Hadfield became an Officer of the Order of the British Empire in the 2022 Queen's Honours List for services to sport.

He has been involved in organising what is set to be World Boccia's "most ambitious competition programme to date" with 15 international events scheduled, including the inaugural World Boccia Youth Championships.





World Boccia vice-president Jon Morgan is set to lead the governing body until elections set to take place in October ©LinkedIn

Another Briton, Jon Morgan, is now due to take on the role of interim President until the next General Assembly which is scheduled for October 2023.





"It is difficult to put into words the respect and admiration that is universally held for David," Morgan, the vice-president under Hadfield, said.

"He has been an inspirational leader at the forefront of our sport for the past decade and must take credit for its development, growth, and success.

"World Boccia owes David a huge debt of gratitude and it now remains our collective responsibility to ensure that we continue to build on his legacy of boccia being the sport for everyone.

"We wish David and his family the very best and look forward to welcoming him to future events as a dear friend and colleague."