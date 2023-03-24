Arecibo in Puerto Rico has been named as host of next year's International Surfing Association (ISA) World Surfing Games, which is set to offer a final qualification opportunity for the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Margara is set to serve as the primary wave for the event along with the twin breaks of El Pico and Rastrial, with competition scheduled for February 22 to March 2, 2024.

The top five men and seven women at the 2024 World Surfing Games are set to earn Paris 2024 qualification places, with the top men's and women's national teams earning an additional slot for their country.

This year's World Surf League Championship Tour and the World Surfing Games in El Salvador's Surf City, and the Pan American Games in Chile's capital Santiago, are also set to serve as qualifiers.

Japan's men and the United States' women earned additional slots for Paris 2024 at last year's World Surfing Games at Huntington Beach in the US.

ISA President Fernando Aguerre believes Puerto Rico is worthy of hosting the final qualifier for surfing's second appearance at the Olympics.

Teahupo’o on Tahiti is due to host surfing events at Paris 2024 ©Getty Images

"We are very excited about returning to Puerto Rico, following their historic hosting of the World Championships back in 1968 and 1988," the Argentinian official said.

"The 2024 ISA World Surfing Games will be a thrilling and dramatic conclusion to the qualification process, for what will no doubt be an incredible and spectacular Olympic Games in Tahiti.

"I can think of no better way to wrap up the Olympic qualifications than in the amazing waves of Puerto Rico."

Organising Committee chairman Richard Carrion said the island is "honoured" to stage the event, and vowed to "ensure a memorable experience is had by all".

Surfing events at Paris 2024 are due to be held at Teahupo’o on the island of Tahiti, more than 15,000 kilometres from the French capital.

The sport is set to make its second consecutive Olympic appearance having debuted as an additional sport at Tokyo 2020, and has been added to the core programme from Los Angeles 2028.