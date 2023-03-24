French Olympian Mickaël Borot is to help prepare the Tahiti taekwondo squad for this year's Pacific Games in the Solomon Islands.

Borot's company Human Performance has been selected to prepare the Polynesians for the multi-sport event this November and December.

"We are pleased to announce that the Human Performance by MB team has been selected to prepare the Polynesian taekwondo team for the 2023 Pacific Games," said Borot.

"We are thrilled to be working with this talented and determined team to help them reach their full potential.

"At Human Performance, our goal is to help athletes maximize performance and achieve their physical and personal goals.

Mickaël Borot, right, is an Olympian, European champion and two-time world silver medallist ©Getty Images

"Dr. Xavière Barreau and myself are excited to come to French Polynesia and work with the athletes, coaches and officials of the Tahitian taekwondo team.

"We believe that with our expertise and experience, we can help them reach their full potential ahead of the 2023 Pacific Games."

Borot competed at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games in the heavyweight division.

He won European gold in the class in Bonn in 2006, as well as two World Championship silvers at middleweight in 2001 and 2003.

The 48-year-old has also worked as a national coach.