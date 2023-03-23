Congolese coach Jonathan Bukabakwa has been provisionally suspended from taking part in any football-related activities by the FIFA Ethics Committee.

The ban, lasting five months, was issued after serious allegations of the sexual abuse of minors in the Congo DR Football Association were made against the youth coach.

"On 16 February 2023, taking into account the relevant information and documentation obtained throughout the preliminary stage of the investigations, the investigatory chamber determined that, pursuant to article 62 paragraph 1 of the FIFA Code of Ethics (FCE), there was a prima facie case and decided to open formal investigation proceedings against Mr Bukabakwa for possible violations of article 24 of the FCE," read a FIFA statement.

"The investigatory chamber additionally requested that the adjudicatory chamber of the independent Ethics Committee impose provisional sanctions against Mr Bukabakwa in accordance with article 86 paragraph 1 of the FCE.

Jonathan Bukabakwa is one of several coaches from DR Congo under investigation for sexual abuse ©Getty Images

"On 20 March 2023, following the request of the investigatory chamber, the chairperson of the adjudicatory chamber decided to provisionally suspend Mr Bukabakwa from taking part in any football-related activities (both at national and international level) for a period of five months, pursuant to article 86 of the FCE.

"The relevant decision was notified to Mr Bukabakwa today, the date on which the suspension comes into force."

Prior to the investigation, Bukabakwa was a youth coach at clubs of the Urban Football Agreement in the regions of Lipopo and Malebo.

In addition to Bukabakwa's suspension, the Ethics Committee is still investigating several other coaches in the Democratic Republic of Congo.