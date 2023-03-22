Refugees from the war in Ukraine have been invited to attend Sunday’s 2024 UEFA European Championship qualifying match between England and Ukraine at Wembley Stadium in London.

More than 1000 have been given tickets for the match along with families who hosted them on their arrival in Britain.

Wembley Stadium and the Football Association (FA) worked to arrange the visit with the Association of Ukrainians in Great Britain (AUGB)

"Football has been united in its support for Ukraine and condemnation of the invasion by Russian forces," Wembley Stadium director Liam Boylan said.

"The invitation to Wembley Stadium is a reaffirmation of our solidarity with Ukrainian supporters currently living here in the UK, and a thank you to all those Britons who have opened up their homes to help them."

Tonight, the famous Wembley Arch lights are turned off in support of Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/xQqjFgGRTI — Wembley Stadium (@wembleystadium) December 21, 2022

It is estimated that 117,000 are still unable to return home as a result of the invasion last year.

"Ukrainians everywhere have been overwhelmed by the kindness and compassion, which has allowed them to flee Russia's brutal war against Ukraine and find a safe haven in Great Britain to start to rebuild their lives," AUGB Chairman Peter Rewko said.

Some 4,200 Ukrainian fans are likely to be in the sell out crowd at the stadium.

"We're immensely grateful to the FA and Wembley Stadium for donating tickets to displaced Ukrainians, they will, of course, be cheering Ukraine, but they will also be celebrating the England team and their supporters for reaching out a hand of true friendship and making the match such a memorable one for them," he continued.

Ukraine's first visit to Wembley was in May 2000 when England won a friendly 2-0 ©Getty Images

The first meeting of the two sides was in a friendly at the old Wembley Stadium in 2000, when Robbie Fowler and Tony Adams scored in a 2-0 England victory.

The sides last met in the 2021 European Championship quarter finals in Rome when England won 4-0.

England play Italy in the first round of qualification matches on Thursday.

The group also includes North Macedonia who meet Malta on the same night.