Victoria's main homeless body says regional areas set to host the 2026 Commonwealth Games will see a sharp increase in people sleeping rough, unless a critical programme is provided with urgent funding.

From Homelessness to a Home (H2H) is at risk of folding unless the Victorian Government extends its funding in the May State Budget, according to the Council to Homeless Persons (CHP) and as reported by the National Tribune.

Geelong, Bendigo, Ballarat and Gippsland will be the 2026 Commonwealth Games hosting areas involved at the event in Australia.

The H2H programme has helped hundreds of people who were sleeping rough in regional areas to find stable accommodation and support.

But the CHP is now calling for AUD$224.4 million (£122.5 million/$149 million/€138.5 million) over the next four years to continue and sustain the programme across the state.

There are 416 regional Victorian households being supported by H2H.

Geelong is one of the host cities of the Victoria 2026 Commonwealth Games that faces a homelessness crisis if vital funding is not maintained by the State Government, the Council to Homeless Persons has warned ©Getty Images

"Regional Victoria won't have had this much external scrutiny since the gold rush," said CHP chief executive Deborah Di Natale.

"We have a choice about whether they'll see our current leadership in reducing entrenched homelessness, or the inevitable homelessness that would result from these cuts

"Failing to fund H2H when Victoria is in the grips of one of its most serious housing crises would be a devastating blow after all the incredible results the programme has achieved.

"Over four years, this is a modest investment given the immense benefit H2H delivers for people who have historically had a lot of difficulty finding stable housing.

"A decision which would leave them at high risk of being back on the streets of our regional cities would be devastating.

"It's absolutely critical that people are in stable housing and knowing the world's eyes are on regional Victoria during the Commonwealth Games might just give Government the push it needs.

"Funding H2H will send an emphatic message about the kind of Victoria we have when the world arrives."

CHP is also calling for at least 30 per cent of Games Village accommodation to be used as social housing after the Games.

"Ensuring a portion of Athletes' Villages become social housing is a smart way to host an amazing Games and create lasting benefits for the entire state," Di Natale added.