Memorandum of Understanding signed between Bahrain and Serbia NOCs

A Memorandum of Understanding has been signed between the National Olympic Committees (NOCs) of Bahrain and Serbia.

It means that both countries will share knowledge and hold joint training camps together.

Sheikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the President of the Bahrain Olympic Committee (BOC), has sought to sign partnerships with other NOCs.

Faris Al Kooheji, the BOC secretary general, welcomed a touring party from Serbia here.

The group included Serbian Olympic Committee President Božidar Maljković and secretary general Djordje Visacki, as well as the country's Sports Minister Zoran Gajić and state secretary Marko Keselj.

The travelling party also visited the Bahrain Volleyball Association (BVA) where they watched the first final of the Etihad League between Basitin and Beni Jamra.

Volleyball will be a key sport in the partnership ©BOC

Volleyball will be one area of cooperation between the countries, with the Serbian group greeted by BVA President Sheikh Ali bin Mohammed Al Khalifa.

Gajić formely worked as an acclaimed volleyball coach who led Yugoslavia's men to Olympic gold at Sydney 2000.

He also steered the team to bronze at Atlanta 1996, European gold in the Czech Republic in 2001 and World Championship silver in Japan in 1998.