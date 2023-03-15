The Bahrain Olympic Committee (BOC) held a celebration event to mark 500 days to go until Paris 2024.

Hundreds of people gathered at the Qal'At Al-Bahrain fort here where sporting exhibitions and a one kilometre walk around the UNESCO World Heritage Site took place.

Jérôme Cauchard, the French ambassador to Bahrain, was in attendance alongside BOC secretary general Faris Al Kooheji.

The French Embassy and the Bahrain Authority for Culture and Antiquities also had a hand in organising the event.

Sports which took place included fencing, table tennis and taekwondo.

Those in attendance were then able to take photographs with the Olympic Rings and the Paris 2024 mascots.

"The world is eagerly awaiting the Paris 2024 Olympics," said Al Kooheji.

Taekwondo was one of the sports to feature as Bahrain marked 500 days to go until Paris 2024 ©BOC

"France is one of the world's most attractive destinations for tourists and when the members of the Olympic Movement meet, it is certain that it will be one of the Olympic Games that will remain stuck in the minds and I am sure that the National Olympic Committees will be happy with the French hospitality."

Bahrain has won two gold and two silver medals in its Olympic history, all in women's middle and long-distance running for athletes born in Kenya or Ethiopia who later made the country home.

"France is honoured to host to emphasise its role in uplifting the sporting movement and rapport between peoples," said Cauchard.

"I hope you enjoy this celebration.

"I am thankful and grateful for the cooperation of all parties involved in the event."