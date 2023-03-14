Sotheby's, a broker of fine arts, jewellery and collectibles, announced that they have sold the rarest collection of Air Jordan shoes that were worn by National Basketball Association (NBA) legend Michael Jordan during his championship victories.

The collection consists of individual shoes worn and autographed by Jordan during every last game of the NBA finals in all his championship wins.

Jordan won the NBA title in 1991, 1992, 1993, 1996, 1997 and 1998.

During every title celebrations, he was photographed with a missing a shoe, which he gave away to Tim Hallam, the Chicago Bulls director of communication, as part of the "Dynasty Collection".

The six shoes are an Infrared Air Jordan 6 from 1991, a Charcoal Air Jordan 7 from 1992, a Playoffs Air Jordan 8 from 1993, a Bred Air Jordan 11 from 1996, a Playoffs Air Jordan 12 from 1997 and a Last Shot Air Jordan 14 from 1998.

The sneakers resurfaced for the first time in July 2022 at the National Sports Collectors Convention in New Jersey.

Sotheby's launched a travelling exhibition in Dubai, which was also moved to Hong Kong, Singapore and New York.

The set of shoes, which were not worn by Hallam despite having them for over two decades, were sold to an anonymous buyer, with an amount that is projected to be around eight or nine figures according to Sotheby's.

"I really don’t have much to say other than I’m happy that the shoes are being seen by so many people," Hallam told the Wall Street Journal.

Hallam is still a member of the Bulls, who have not won a title since Jordan's departure from the team.

"I wanted something that was an actual part of the game, so I asked Michael for one of his shoes," said Hallam according to The Pantagraph.

"Now it’s kind of become a standing joke between us.

"Every year after we’ve won the title, Michael will take his shoe off in the interview area, sign it and give it to me.

"It’s kind of funny to see Michael walk around with one shoe on and one shoe off."

Five of the six sneakers are for the right foot, while the Air Jordan 6, which was worn in 1991 when he won his first NBA title against the Lakers, is for the left foot.

Jordan also had his Nike Air Ships, which was worn in 1984, getting sold for $1.47 million (£1.2 million/€1.37 million) in 2021.