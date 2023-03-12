Velzeboer stars with three more golds on final day of World Short Track Speed Skating Championships

The Netherlands' Xandra Velzeboer was the star of the International Skating Union World Short Track Speed Skating Championships in Seoul, winning three golds on the final day of competition.

The 21-year-old defended her 500 metres title yesterday, and produced a stunning upset to add a gold in the 1,000m at the Mokdong Ice Rink in South Korea's capital.

Her compatriot Suzanne Schulting and home favourite Choi Min-jeong had been considered the favourites for the race, having finished first and second at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics respectively.

Velzeboer finished second in her semi-final heat behind Canada's Courtney Sarault, but delivered a superb performance in the final, triumphing in 1min 29.361sec.

Choi placed second in 1:29.679, meaning she missed out on an individual title at her home World Championships, and Sarault took third in 1:29.794.

"I wanted to make up for my mistake in the 500m yesterday, but things didn’t go to plan yet again," Choi said afterwards.

"But I don’t have any regrets as I gave it my all."

Schulting received a penalty and missed out on a medal.

FINISHING ON A HIGH 🔥



The Dutch women 🇳🇱 ended KB Financial Group #WorldShortTrack with a fourth gold medal, taking home the Women's Relay title 🏆



Xandra Velzeboer 🇳🇱 (500/1000m) and Suzanne Schulting 🇳🇱 won the other 🥇 Women's medals at stake in Seoul 👀#ShortTrackSkating pic.twitter.com/FW1rXiAj3I — ISU Speed Skating (@ISU_Speed) March 12, 2023

However, she contributed to the Dutch women's 3,000m relay success with Velzeboer, Selma Poutsma and Yara van Kerkhof.

Velzeboer anchored Olympic champions the Netherlands to victory in 4:09.056, edging out South Korea's Choi, Kim Geon-hee, Kim Gil-li and Shim Suk-hee by 0.095sec.

Canada's Kim Boutin, Claudia Gagnon, Courtney Sarault and Renée Steenge were third in 4:09.372.

Velzeboer and Schulting also featured with Teun Boer and Jens van 't Wout in the Netherlands' 2,000m mixed relay victory.

They eased to gold in 2:41.646, with China's Gong Li, Li Wenlong, Lin Xiaojun and Zang Yize clocking 2:41.821 in second.

Park Ji-won won men's 1,000m gold for hosts South Korea on the final day of the World Championships ©Getty Images

Italy's Andrea Cassinelli, Arianna Sighel, Pietro Sighel and Arianna Valcepina took bronze in 2:41.907.

There was success for the host nation in the last men's individual event, with Park Ji-won claiming a second gold of the World Championships to go with his 1,500m success.

He earned a convincing 1,000m victory in 1:27.741, beating Belgium's Stijn Desmet by 0.233.

Steven Dubois of Canada placed third in 1:28.069, passing home favourite Hong Kyung-hwan in the exit of the final corner.

The World Championships concluded with the men's 5,000m relay, won by China's Li, Lin, Liu Guanyi and Zhong Yuchen in 7:04.412.

Cassinelli, Sighel, Tommaso Dotti and Luca Spechenhauser of Italy earned second in 7:04.484, followed by South Korea's Hong, Park, Lee June-seo and Lim Yong-jin in 7:04.884.