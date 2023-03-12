French President Emmanuel Macron is set to play a major part on Tuesday (March 14) in marking 500 Days To Go until the start of next year's Olympic Games in Paris.

After lunching with key sponsors and partners he will meet the new Paris 2024 artistic director of ceremonies, Thomas Jolly, to discuss arrangements that have been putting in place for the Opening and Closing of the Olympics and Paralympics. L’Equipe reported.

The Olympic Opening Ceremony, scheduled to take place on July 26 next year, will be like no other.

It is due to take place on a six-kilometres stretch along the River Seine, with 70,000 ticketed places and free ticketing expected to allow another 400,000 to 600,000 to attend.

French President Emmanuel Macron is set to hear more details about the unique Paris 2024 Opening Ceremony at events marketing 500 Days To Go ©Paris 2024

Macron will conclude his day with a speech and a meeting with 500 officials from Île-de-France, the region surrounding France's capital, which will take place within the premises of the Île-de-France regional prefecture.

The following day, Sports Minister Amélie Oudéa-Castéra is expected to speak before the Council of Ministers to update over the organisation of the event.

The Council has been described by an official release as being "an opportunity for the executive to ensure that each of the members of the Government, who are all directly or indirectly concerned by this project which will increasingly mobilise them over the coming months, maintain a level of total commitment to this project."

Macron’s goal, the statement continues, is "to ensure that everyone, within all the Ministries as well as our administrations, is at work on an agenda and a roadmap clear on which all the possible pitfalls are known and anticipated."