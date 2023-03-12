Rugby league players with Ukrainian heritage wanted to replace those now fighting Russia

An appeal has been launched to find rugby league players with Ukrainian heritage to represent the country in this year’s European Championships and 2025 World Cup qualifying tournament.

Ukrainian Federation of Rugby League (UFRL) President Artur Martyrosian issued the rallying call to coincide with the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion of the country on February 24.

Ukraine’s pool of players has been diminished by the war as several members of its team had now become soldiers and were helping defend the country, Martyrosian revealed.

Ukraine competed at last year’s European Under-19s Championship in Italy after receiving assistance from the Government and the European Rugby League to help cover costs and organise a playing kit.

The situation had worsened since, and Ukraine now needs to call on heritage players for the first time.

Ukraine hopes to recruit enough players to compete at this year's European Championships and the qualifying tournament for the 2025 Rugby League World Cup ©UFRL

"We have a more difficult situation than with the under-19s team because with that team, some of the players were too young to go into the army," Martyrosian said.

"With the senior team, most of our players are now soldiers in the Ukrainian Army, so this year we have just one option to help with our preparation for the European Championship Group B, which will be held in October, and that is to invite experienced players with Ukrainian heritage.

"We can’t play in the European B Championship without players from other countries because unfortunately one year ago began this war and our players must be ready to resist the invasion.

"To continue our growth the only option we have is this invitation to heritage players in Australia and England."

Canberra Raiders forward Hudson Young and Penrith Panthers halfback Nathan Cleary are the best-known players with Ukraine heritage, while Cleary’s brother, Jett, is in the Panthers SG Ball team.

"We know about Hudson Young, we know about Nathan and his younger brother Jett, and other players who aren’t such big names in the rugby league world," Martyrosian said.

"We have at least seven players in Australia, but I think in the next few months the list will get bigger.

"Our main priority is to find funds for trips for these players, especially those in Australia because it is more expensive.

"We ask not only rugby league players but rugby union players too because our situation is really very difficult."

Hudson Young is one of several Australian players with Ukrainian heritage ©Getty Images

The UFRL joined the European Rugby League in 2008 as an official observer, before becoming a full member in 2013.

Its operations were initially concentrated in the east of the country, around the industrial cities of Kharkov and Donetsk.

The first club, Legion XIII, was formed by students in 2007 and played in the Russian Championship before the commencement of the four-team Ukrainian championship in 2009.

The Championship increased to six clubs in 2010, demonstrating the rapid rise of the sport in the country.

In addition to the championship the UFRL runs the Ukrainian Cup and, since 2010, a youth competition.

Internationally, UFRL has fielded a senior national side since 2008 but participated in official competition for the first time in 2009.

Following the commencement in 2014 of the conflict in the east of the country when Russia annexed Crimea, which affected some of the strongest rugby league clubs in the Donetsk region, the UFRL pivoted its operations to the west, administering western and eastern conferences.