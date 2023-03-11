A former executive with 21st Century Fox and an Argentine sports marketing firm have been found guilty in New York City of paying bribes to secure lucrative television rights to officials connected with FIFA.

The United States Justice Department announced in a statement that 52-year-old former Fox executive Hernan López and Argentine firm Full Play were found guilty on all counts of involvement in schemes to bribe officials at FIFA, South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) and Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football (CONCACAF).

López's co-defendant, Carlos Martínez, was acquitted following the seven-week trial in Federal court in Brooklyn.

López faces up to 40 years in prison and millions of dollars in penalties.

The Buenos Aires-based company Full Play, whose owners Hugo and Mariano Jinkis remain fugitives, is expected to face millions of dollars in fines.

"Today's verdict is a resounding victory for justice and for football fans around the world," US attorney Breon Peace said.

"The defendants cheated by bribing football officials to act in their own greedy interests rather than in the best interests of the sport," Peace added.

During the trial, the court heard how officials from South American football's governing body CONMEBOL were paid more than $32 million (£26.5 million/€30 million) in bribes as part of the corruption scandal that plunged FIFA into crisis in 2015.

Argentine businessman Alejandro Burzaco, who testified for the prosecution after pleading guilty to involvement in the scandal, told the court that he, López and Martínez had funnelled kickbacks to CONMEBOL chiefs to secure broadcasting rights.

Hernan López and Full Play are the latest guilty verdicts in the FIFA corruption case which started in 2015 and led to the downfall of its President Sepp Blatter ©Getty Images

The corruption scandal uncovered by US authorities ultimately led to the downfall of FIFA President Sepp Blatter.

So far, charges have been brought against more than 50 defendants from 20 countries, resulting in guilty pleas by more than 30 individual and corporate defendants.

Burzaco said during the trial that the defendants had paid out between "$30-32 million (£25 million/€28 million)" in bribes to secure broadcasting rights to South American football competitions such as the Copa Libertadores, as well as friendlies and qualifying matches.

The court heard that the main beneficiaries of the kickback scheme were six of the most powerful men in South American football.

They included former CONMEBOL President Nicolás Leoz, who died in 2019, former Argentine football executive Julio Grondona, who died in 2014, and former Brazilian football chief Ricardo Teixeira.

Leoz, Grondona and Teixeira were also members of the FIFA Executive Committee in 2010 that controversially awarded the 2018 World Cup to Russia and the 2022 finals to Qatar in a vote tainted by corruption.

Other South American officials who received bribes were CONMEBOL vice-president Eugenio Figueredo, secretary general Eduardo Deluca, and treasurer Romer Osuna, according to Burzaco.

Burzaco's plea deal included an agreement with the US court that included paying a fine of at least $21.6 million (£17.9 million/€20.3 million).