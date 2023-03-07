Disgraced former French Football Federation (FFF) President Noël Le Graët has withdrawn his candidacy from the upcoming FIFA Council election.

The 81-year-old resigned from his position at the end of last month, 13 days after the publication of a report by the French General Inspectorate which found that "his behavioural excesses are incompatible with the exercise of his functions."

Le Graët had remained in the running to be re-elected on April 5 for another four-year term in the $250,000 (£210,500/€235,000) position.

Despite the report which stated that his behaviour towards women was "inappropriate" and he had a "toxic" management style he did not pull out.

However, UEFA has now published an updated list of European candidates for the body noting that Le Graët had "decided to withdraw his candidature from the election".

The withdrawal leaves just Portuguese Football Federation President Fernando Gomes unopposed for the seat.

UEFA picks eight members of the 37-seat FIFA Council.

At 71, Gomes has passed the age limit of 70 set in UEFA rules to stay on as one of its vice-presidents but no such rule applies to European elections for FIFA positions.

Despite being forced to quit his National Federation after 11 years in charge and now also ending his role on the all-important FIFA Council, Le Graët appears to still have the support of FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

Portuguese Football Federation President Fernando Gomes remains the only candidate up for re-election ©Getty Images

He looks set to remain as Infantino's choice to oversee FIFA's satellite office in Paris.

It is a contentious subject for Infantino who refused to answer a question on the Frenchman's future when he attended an International Football Association Board media conference in London.

"I'm going to be Infantino's right-hand man in Paris," Le Graët said.

"I am not an employee, with a contract.

"My mission has no duration.

"If I don't like it, I can quit in three months.

"I will work with Africa, for development.

"I'm not leaving the world of football at all.

"On the contrary, I intend to invest myself in FIFA."

Le Graët, who had been in charge of the FFF since 2011, claimed that his exit was a "well-organised political media cabal".