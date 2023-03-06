Los Angeles County have agreed to pay the family of Kobe Bryant $28.85 million (£23,94 million/€27.09 million) in compensation after disturbing photos were taken by first responders over the tragic helicopter crash involving the basketball legend and his daughter Gianna more than three years ago.

The crash took place on January 26 in 2020, killing the two members of the Bryant family, along with seven others as the helicopter collided with the side of a hill due to the overwhelming fog in Calabasas in California.

Former sheriff of the Los Angeles County Alex Villanueva confessed that eight deputies were involved in taking and sharing photos of the 41-year-old Bryant and 13-year-old daughter, with at least one being shared outside the department.

Vanessa Bryant, the widow of the double Olympic gold medallist and five-time National Basketball Association winner, filed a lawsuit in September of 2020 alongside Chris Chester, who lost his wife and daughter in the crash as well.

The pair's lawsuit argued that the photos have caused emotional distress and is privacy invasion.

Bryant was fearful that the photos would be released to the public as she testified at the Federal trial.

"I don’t want my children to ever come across them,” she said according to the Los Angeles Times.

"I have three little girls."

Kobe Bryant, a double Olympic gold medallist five-time NBA champion, was killed in a helicopter crash in January 2020 ©Getty Images

The jury already awarded Bryant $15 million (£12.5 million/€14 million) in a trial last year for the violation of civil rights, with the trial continuing this year as the Bryant's team of attorneys were unsatisfied with the amount.

"Today marks the successful culmination of Mrs. Bryant’s courageous battle to hold accountable those who engaged in this grotesque conduct," said Luis Li, Bryant's attorney.

"She fought for her husband, her daughter, and all those in the community whose deceased family were treated with similar disrespect.

"We hope her victory at trial and this settlement will put an end to this practice."

The lead lawyer of the county legal team Mira Hashmall expressed that the settlement is fair and reasonable.

"All outstanding issues related to pending legal claims in State court, future claims by the Bryant children, and other costs, with each party responsible for its respective attorneys fees," said Hashmall.

The situation is still not resolved yet, as there is still the issue of invasion of privacy.