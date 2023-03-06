FIFA is reportedly set to modify plans for a sponsorship deal with Saudi Arabia's tourism board Visit Saudi for the Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, following a backlash from the host nations, several football stars and human rights groups.

Football Australia and New Zealand Football wrote to FIFA when widespread reports of a planned arrangement with Visit Saudi emerged at the end of January.

The global governing body has still to publicly confirm or deny it is seeking a deal with Visit Saudi Arabia.

A petition was launched opposed to the sponsorship, and some of the game's biggest names, including the United States' Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe, and The Netherlands' Vivianne Miedema, have signed it.

Melbourne-based newspaper The Age, citing a source familiar with planning for the Women's World Cup, has reported that the degree of opposition has shocked FIFA, and it is seeking ways to amend the agreement before its Congress in Rwanda on March 16.

Another source claimed that the sponsorship could be attributed to another Saudi-related entity, rather than the tourism body.

FIFA declined to comment on the report.

New Zealand Football chief executive Andrew Pragnell said FIFA had responded to its joint-letter with Football Australia, but the reply was "fairly ambiguous" ©Getty Images

New Zealand Football chief executive Andrew Pragnell has argued that its joint-letter with Football Australia to FIFA had an impact and had prompted a "rethink".

"I found the response fairly ambiguous," he said, as reported by Stuff.

"It didn’t confirm nor deny the potential Visit Saudi sponsorship that has been reported in the media.

"It did allude to the importance of treating all Member Associations equally and the importance of engagement as opposed to isolation.

"Other than that, it stated that they'd be reaching out through their media and partnerships team for further conversations.

"We’re left in a little bit of uncertainty as to what’s going on here, to be frank, which is a bit disappointing.

"Anything further I say would be speculation because I don’t know, but clearly our letter, given the delay in the response, and the absence of confirmation or denial, has caused some form of rethink in FIFA about this issue."

Leading players, including the United States; Alex Morgan, have criticised plans for a sponsorship deal with Visit Saudi ©Getty Images

Pragnell's Football Australia counterpart James Johnson underlined the organisation's opposition to Visit Saudi links.

"Football Australia has consulted on this matter with key stakeholders, including Government and commercial partners, and it was an overwhelming consensus that this partnership does not align with our collective vision for the tournament and falls short of our expectations," Johnson commented, as reported by The Age.

"Whilst the partnership has not been confirmed by FIFA, based on the consultations we have had with our community, key stakeholders and our own position, we would not be comfortable with it.

"While we await further clarity and information as to the details of the partnership from FIFA, we continue to convey this clear message on behalf of Football Australia, New Zealand Football, and our community."

The deal has proved particularly controversial because of Saudi Arabia's human rights record and what critics describe as attempted "sportswashing" by the Kingdom.

Homosexuality and same-sex marriage are both outlawed according to Saudi Arabia's uncodified Islamic law, and its record on women's rights continues to be heavily criticised despite some recent reforms.

The country has also been criticised for the alleged state-ordered assassination of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018, its role in the bombing of Yemen and its use of the death penalty.

Saudi Arabia's de facto leader Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman appears to enjoy a friendly relationship with FIFA President and International Olympic Committee member Gianni Infantino.

The pair watched the opening match of the men's World Cup together for the second consecutive edition in Qatar last year, and the Swiss official has also attended major boxing fights in Saudi Arabia including Ukraine's Oleksandr Usyk against Britain's Anthony Joshua with bin Salman.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino, second right, appears to enjoy a friendly relationship with the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, second left, having attended the opening match of the last two World Cups with him ©Getty Images

Saudi Arabia has emerged as a contender to host the 2030 men's World Cup as the leading partner with Greece and Egypt, which would add to a portfolio of major sports events including the 2034 Asian Games and 2029 Asian Winter Games.

It has already been awarded the men's FIFA Club World Cup, scheduled for December of this year.

Saudi Arabia's women's national team played its first match in February last year, which was too late to enter qualifying for the World Cup.

The expanded 32-team Women's World Cup is due to be held from July 20 to August 20 this year.