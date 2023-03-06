The Gambia National Olympic Committee (GNOC) says it is planning to develop a six-year strategic plan for the organisation.

The GNOC says it plans to train 15 strategic planning facilitators as it looks towards developing the plan, as reported by The Point.

Robert Mutsauki, a sports consultant, who is a former vice-president and secretary general of the Zimbabwe Olympic Committee, has been enlisted by the GNOC to help with the training of strategic planning facilitators.

Robert Mutsauki, left, has been enlisted by the Gambia National Olympic Committee to help with the training of strategic planning facilitators ©Getty Images

The GNOC says that once trained it hopes the facilitators can help national sports federations and other sporting entities in the nation create and develop their own strategic plans.

The training of the facilitators is due to begin today at GNOC House in Bakau, with the first session of training due to run until March 12, and the second session of training set to take place from March 17 to 19.

The Gambia has competed at every edition of the Summer Olympics since 1984 but has yet to win a medal, while the nation has never competed at the Winter Olympics.