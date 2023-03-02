The USA Triathlon Foundation is set to work towards increasing philanthropic support and encouraging a culture of philanthropy with its new Elevate 2028 plan for the next five years building up to the Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

The initiative also aims to provide a greater impact for donors and members of its community.

"Elevate 2028 lays out the USA Triathlon Foundation’s holistic approach to fundraising, from creating and enhancing meaningful opportunities to support, developing a culture of advocacy, bringing philanthropic impact to life, and maintaining operational and financial stability, among other areas," Alex Egan, chair of the USA Triathlon Foundation Board of Trustees, said.

"The USA Triathlon Foundation Board of Trustees is looking forward to helping create a brighter future for our sport and community through philanthropy."

USA Triathlon is focusing on three core target areas in its Elevate 2028 programme ©USA Triathlon

To develop Elevate 2028, the USA Triathlon Foundation assembled a working group representing the Board of Trustees, Board of Directors, athletes, and donors.

USA Triathlon has identified three key areas to focus on - "maximise best-in-class donor development", "enhance awareness, engagement and connection", and "ensure financial stability".

"We've seen extraordinary growth in both fundraising and grant making, and that is a credit to the passion of the thousands of individuals, families and organisations across the country who care deeply about the sport and community," said Gabe Cagwin, President of the USA Triathlon Foundation and USA Triathlon chief advancement officer.

"But we have a lot of work still to be done and Elevate 2028 will guide us toward our lofty goals and the ensuing transformational impact we can collectively have."