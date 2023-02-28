Victoria 2026 chief executive urges fans to plan for day trips to avoid transportation and accommodation issues

Jeroen Weimar, the chief executive for the 2026 Commonwealth Games, has reiterated the need for spectators to take day trips to regional cities in order to address shortage in accommodation and public transport.

This will be the first time that the Commonwealth Games will be held in a region rather than a single city.

Victoria 2026 will be spread out over Geelong, Bendigo, Ballarat and Gippsland.

With thousands of fans expected to come to Victoria for the event, Weimar has warned them to be aware of the distance between some of these cities before making plans.

"We know that the regional accommodation offer isn’t that deep," he said, according the The Age.

"We know we have limited hotel spaces in all of our core regional cities.

"I’d rather give people a day out rather than 'here’s a ticket for one event, one session' and then leave you to your own devices.

"We’ll work with existing tourist attractions on how we package those things up.

"One thing we’re not going to encourage is building a completely separate network to connect Ballarat to Bendigo, or Shepparton to Geelong.

Geelong, Bendigo, Ballarat and Gippsland will host events during the 2026 Commonwealth Games ©Victoria Government

"We’re going to be very clear with people, Morwell is a bloody long way away from Bendigo.

"We’re not going to run a world whereby I’m going to go to rugby sevens in Morwell in the morning and then pop over to watch a bit of netball in the afternoon in Bendigo."

The budget for the event will be AUD 2.6 billion ($1.75 billion, £1.45 billion, €1.65 billion), which Weimer believes is enough to host a successful event.

There will be a residential village for athletes in each region in Victoria, which are Ballarat, Bendigo, Shepparton and Geelong.

The villages will be used to house key workers after the Games.

It is also expected that 70 per cent of the ticket sales will be to residents of the host city, with other cities and countries taking up 30 per cent.

The chief executive also said that more buses and trains to Victoria will be made available, specifically for the people of Melbourne.

The Victoria 2026 Commonwealth Games is scheduled to be held from March 17 to 29.