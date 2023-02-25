Amosov admits war has left mark on him on MMA return after fighting for Ukraine

Ukrainian mixed martial artist Yaroslav Amosov has said that the "war has left a mark on me" as he makes his returns to octagon - a year after heading to the trenches to fight for his country.

Amosov will be looking to defend his Bellator welterweight title when he faces American fighter Logan Storley in Irish capital Dublin today.

It will be Amosov’s first fight since he was enlisted in the Ukrainian military after Russia launched its full-scale invasion of his country.

Amosov, who had no previous military experience, helped Ukraine recapture his home city of Irpin from Russian occupation at the end of March before making the difficult decision to leave Ukraine and focus on his MMA training.

"With enough pressure from my family and friends, I started to see what they were saying," Amosov told the BBC.

"Basically, return to MMA, go back to fighting and spread the word.

The 𝗵𝗮𝗿𝗱-𝗵𝗶𝘁𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 story of @YaroslavAmosov.



This Saturday, Amosov steps back into the Bellator cage to show the world the true power of the Ukrainian spirit. 👊#Bellator291 | Saturday, Feb. 25th | @SHOSports pic.twitter.com/4btPFla86E — BellatorMMA (@BellatorMMA) February 21, 2023

"Tell people what's been going on [in Ukraine].

"This is the reason I came back."

Amosov, who is unbeaten in 26 bouts, admitted that the war had changed his perspective on life as he looks to deliver the title for Ukraine.

"Any time now when I face difficulty or I feel tired from training, I can't help but think about my friends and my family that are in Ukraine right now," said the 28-year-old.

"In the trenches, defending my country and how much harder it is for them.

"It puts things into perspective and I want to thank them for doing it, but yes, it has changed my motivation.

Yaroslav Amosov helped Ukrainian troops recapture his home city of Irpin from Russian occupation last March ©Getty Images

"I want to win.

"I want to bring the belt back home to Ukraine.

"I think it means a lot more now than it ever has.

"To my country which I love, it means everything.

"War leaves marks and it definitely left a mark on me.

"And it's not over, it's still going on and people are still dying.

"They are attacking [civilians], flying around and dropping bombs, killing innocent people left and right.

"What's the explanation for that?

"As soon as this fight's over, I'm going to go back to Ukraine."