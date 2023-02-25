Canada's Mikaël Kingsbury secured his second consecutive gold in the men's moguls, while Perrine Laffont of France retained her title in the women's event at the Bakuriani 2023 International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS) Freestyle Ski, Snowboard and Freeski World Championships.

Kingsbury, who has now won his seventh gold at the World Championships, finished with a score of 89.82.

Behind him was Matt Graham of Australia, who ended with 88.90 points.

Graham also finished behind Kinsbury in the Utah 2019 World Championships and Almaty 2021 in the dual moguls event.

Third place went to Sweden's Walter Wallberg, who won gold in the 2022 Winter Olympics, after finishing with 88.52 points.

Perrine Laffont is tied with Kari Traa and Jenn Heil for the most moguls world titles ©Getty Images

Laffont became the first woman to retain her world title since Kari Traa of Norway in 2001 and 2003, scoring a total of 87.40.

In second was Jaelin Kauf of the United States, who scored 83.56 points.

Kauf is the first American medallist in the moguls since Hannah Kearney in the Kreischberg 2015 World Championships.

Austria's Avital Carroll scored a total of 80.19, which was good enough for a third place finish.

The dual moguls will be be happening tomorrow in Bakuriani, with participants of the individual moguls expected to compete.