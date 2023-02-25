French captain Renard and two team-mates to miss FIFA Women’s World Cup to "protect mental health"

France captain Wendie Renard has announced that she will not play in this year's FIFA Women's World Cup to "protect her mental health" as she is unhappy with the set-up of the team.

Team-mates Marie-Antoinette Katoto and Kadidiatou Diani have joined her in that stance.

Renard, 32, who has played 142 internationals and scored 34 goals for her country, said on social media that she no longer felt able to play for the national side, as reported by Sky Sports.

"I love France more than anything, I am not perfect, far from it, but I can no longer accept the current system which is far away from the demands required at the highest level," she tweeted.

Kadidiatou Diani is joining Renard in putting her international career on hold until "necessary changes have been made" ©Getty Images

"It's a sad day but a necessary one to protect my mental health.

"It's with a heavy heart that, with this message, I inform you of my decision to take a step back from the France team.

"Unfortunately I won't play in the World Cup under these conditions."

Renard did not go further into detail, but there have been strong tensions in the France squad for years between the players and coach Corinne Diacre who has been in charge of the side since 2017.

When Diacre took over she stripped Renard of the captain's armband before giving it back to her in 2021.

Following Renard's decision, Katoto and Diani also announced they were putting their international careers on hold.

Katoto posted on Twitter: "I've taken the decision to put my international career aside until the necessary changes have been made."

Diani also said on Twitter she would only return to the national side if significant changes are made.

The group stages of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, which will be co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand, are due to start on July 20.

France lost 2-1 to Germany in the semi-finals of last year's UEFA Women's European Championships, held in England.