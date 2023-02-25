Severn Trent is a water company that was founded in Coventry, England in 1989 ©Getty Images

Severn Trent will be providing individuals who own between 2.2 and five acres of land, free trees as part of the legacy of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Miranda de Freston, the Severn Trent senior environmental engagement manager, explained the importance of this project.

"As a company that takes care of one of life’s essentials, we’re really passionate about making a positive impact on the communities and the environment where we live and work, so we’re encouraging landowners to take us up on this fantastic offer," said Freston.

"We will contribute £80 ($95/€90) per acre for ten years which will help maintain your trees, all you need to do is plant them.

Severn Trent's gifting of free trees to landowners is part of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games legacy project ©Getty Images
Severn Trent's gifting of free trees to landowners is part of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games legacy project ©Getty Images

"To get going, all we need from landowners is photos and maps of their land and we’ll then get in touch to discuss the next steps."

The company will assist landowners for the next 10 years, specifically with maintenance costs and creating a planting plan.

This will contribute to the 2,022 acre Commonwealth Forest that Severn Trent will be planting following the Games.