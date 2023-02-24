Asian Championships moved from New Delhi to Astana because of ongoing WFI investigation

This year's Asian Championships have been moved from New Delhi to Kazakhstan's capital Astana due to an ongoing inquiry into allegations of "sexual misconduct, financial irregularities and misgovernance" at the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), it has been announced.

The decision taken by United World Wrestling (UWW) comes a little more than one month before the Indian capital had been due to stage the Championships from March 28 to April 2.

The WFI Oversight Committee has been granted an additional two weeks to complete its investigation into the governing body's affairs.

The start of the Asian Championships in Astana has been pushed back by 10 days to April 7, and it is due to run until April 15, although this is provisional with final dates to be confirmed.

UWW claimed it had taken the decision because of "recent developments in Indian wrestling and a pending inquiry by the Indian Sports Ministry against the Wrestling Federation of India".

Allegations of misconduct and sexual harassment by WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh have been made by several Indian wrestlers ©Getty Images

An Oversight Committee led by Olympic bronze medallist boxer and Indian Olympic Association (IOA) Athletes Commission chair Mary Kom was established by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports last month to investigate the WFI.

The Oversight Committee was also tasked with managing the WFI's affairs.

This followed allegations by three-time Commonwealth Games gold medallist Vinesh Phogat and Olympic bronze medallists Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik of misconduct and sexual harassment by WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and other officials.

Wrestlers had protested in New Delhi for three days calling for the dismissal of Singh and dissolution of WFI.

Singh has denied all the allegations, but has stepped aside until the investigation concludes.

The Oversight Committee had initially been granted one month to complete its investigation, but the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports has agreed to a two-week extension.

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has stepped aside as WFI President for the duration of an investigation into its affairs, with an Oversight Committee granted an additional two weeks to complete its work ©Getty Images

Phogat, Punia and Malik have previously claimed they were not consulted on the creation of the Oversight Committee.

Wrestlers also opted not to attend a meeting with an IOA panel established to investigate the allegations last month, arguing it did not make sense because some of its members were part of the Oversight Committee too.

Kom is chairing the Oversight Committee and IOA panel.

Astana held the Asian Championships in 2014 in wrestling and the World Championships in 2019.

Almaty in Kazakhstan also held the Asian Championships in 2004, 2006 and 2021.